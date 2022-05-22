Blues' Jordan Binnington out for Remainder of Series vs. Avalanche with Knee Injury

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The St. Louis Blues announced goaltender Jordan Binnington will miss the remainder of the team's Stanley Cup playoff series with the Colorado Avalanche because of a lower-body injury.

Binnington was forced to exit the team's 5-2 Game 3 loss Saturday. The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford reported the Blues' initial fear was that he suffered a potential knee sprain.

Binnington was limited to just 6:45 on the ice Saturday. Avs forward Nazem Kadri collided into the netminder in the first period.

Binnington appeared to take exception, with Kadri claiming in a post-match interview a water bottle was thrown in his direction:

Blues coach Craig Berube made a cryptic comment about the sequence following his team's defeat.

"Look at Kadri’s reputation," he told reporters. "That’s all I’ve got to say."

Avs coach Jared Bednar came to his player's defense and thought Binnington's injury was an "unfortunate" consequence of a normal hockey play.

What matters for St. Louis right now is that Ville Husso will be deputized as the starting goaltender against Colorado.

The 27-year-old had a .919 save percentage and a 2.56 goals-against average during the regular season. His save percentage has dipped to .891 in the postseason as he has surrendered 13 goals on 119 shots.

With the Blues staring at a 2-1 series deficit, losing Binnington could be a fatal blow to their hopes of advancing.