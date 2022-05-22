WWE Rumors: The Rock's Road to WrestleMania 39 Schedule Open for Roman Reigns Match

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

If Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wants to face his cousin, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 39 next year, his current schedule will reportedly allow him to do so.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live (h/t Gunjan Nath of ThirstyForNews.com), The Rock is free of any movie commitments during the first quarter of 2023, which is when WrestleMania will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California:

"He is going to do zero movie commitments for the first quarter of 2023, which would allow him to do WrestleMania without having to worry about movie commitments and also have the time to help launch the first season of the XFL. So actually, the timing for doing a WrestleMania match would be excellent this year because he has two different projects which would require him to take time off from movies."

While The Rock is a WWE legend who has always suggested he is open to coming back and wrestling under the right circumstances, doing so has been nearly impossible over the past several years because of his status as one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood.

The Rock seemingly always has a ton on his plate, but that may not be the case when the build toward WrestleMania 39 begins in January leading up to the Royal Rumble.

Fans have long clamored for The Rock to face Reigns, and the desire for that match has undoubtedly grown since the summer of 2020, which was when Reigns returned from a hiatus, turned heel and began doing the best work of his career.

In March, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Taylor Sanchez of WrestleTalk) reported that the belief within WWE was that The Rock wanted to face Reigns at WrestleMania 39, leading to WWE penciling that match in as the main event.

Both The Rock and Reigns have suggested on numerous occasions that they are open to a match against each other, including The Rock telling Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com in November that he and Reigns talk to each other about having a match "all the time."

WWE seems to be setting the table for Reigns to drop the WWE and Universal Championships to Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, in September, which would perhaps strengthen the idea that WWE is planning Reigns vs. The Rock.

No titles need to be involved for Reigns vs. The Rock to headline WrestleMania since it is essentially the biggest match WWE can deliver currently.

The fact that The Rock will be front and center for the relaunch of the XFL next year bodes well for the chances of the match as well since the XFL has deep WWE ties, and competing at WrestleMania would give The Rock a huge platform on which to advertise the league.

Circumstances could always change and The Rock could opt to take on some big movie projects in early 2023, but as of now, all the pieces are in place to finally make The Rock vs. Reigns a reality.

