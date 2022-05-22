Mavericks Fined $100K for 'Bench Decorum' vs. Warriors; Postseason Fines Now at $175K

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA fined the Dallas Mavericks $100,000 "for continuing to violate league rules regarding team bench decorum."

The league office said that "several players and a member of the coaching staff stood for an extended period in the Mavericks' team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on or encroaching upon the playing court" in Friday's 126-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium noted the NBA has fined the Mavs a total of $175,000 across the 2022 NBA playoffs.

The NBA first levied a $25,000 fine against Dallas for the same infraction in the team's Game 2 defeat to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference semifinals.

That drew a response from head coach Jason Kidd: "The league is worried about the wrong thing. You have millionaires cheering on other millionaires. Doesn’t happen in this society. And the enthusiasm of the game, for a teammate to cheer on another teammate, is special."

Another fine for $50,000 was forthcoming following the Mavericks' series-clinching victory over the Suns.

The Mavericks players and coaches certainly had a lot to celebrate early on against Golden State in Game 2. Dallas led by as many as 19 points in the second quarter and held a 72-58 halftime lead.

But then the Warriors stormed back in the second half to jump ahead 2-0 in the series.

Should the Mavs fail to advance to the NBA Finals, at least team governor Mark Cuban won't have to worry about writing more checks to the NBA office.