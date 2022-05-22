WWE Rumors: Reason for Stephanie McMahon's Leave 'Isn’t Going to Be a Public Scandal'

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Those with knowledge of Stephanie McMahon's rationale for stepping down from her role as WWE chief brand officer are reportedly remaining tight-lipped about the situation.

On Thursday, McMahon released a statement noting that she was stepping away to spend time with her family, although she suggested she would return to WWE eventually:

Given that McMahon is the daughter of WWE chairman Vince McMahon and has long held an executive position within the company, the news came as a shock to most observers.

Discussing the situation on the PWTorch Dailycast, Wade Keller (h/t WrestlingInc's Robert Gunier) provided some insight and noted that whole there may be more to the story, it isn't likely to come out publicly:

"I have been told not to expect the reasons that Stephanie is stepping away to come out. But the implication is, there are reasons. So this isn't going to be a public scandal, but it's something. That's about as much as I think I can say right now, based on the indications I've gotten from talking to people who know Stephanie and Hunter, or know people who know them. And yeah, [they] are giving me indications of things.

"Whatever is going on, sounds like it's just very private. And I have not been given any indications of what that is. And so, it's a private and personal matter, it could have to do with Vince McMahon, or Shane McMahon, or Triple H."

McMahon is married to WWE legend and fellow executive Triple H, who reportedly returned to his full-time duties recently after taking some time off due to heart issues.

WWE announced in September that Triple H had experienced a "cardiac event," and he later expanded on what he was dealing with during an interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith in March.

Triple H suggested to Smith that the heart issue nearly killed him, and he officially announced his in-ring retirement due to the presence of a defibrillator in his chest.

While Stephanie did not indicate in her statement that Triple H's health had anything to do with her decision to step down, it would perhaps explain the move.

Stephanie and Triple H have three daughters together, and now that Triple H is back at work and she is able to spend more time at home, she can be around her daughters more often as well.

