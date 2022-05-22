Jaylen Brown: 'I Did a S--t Job Taking Care' of the Ball in Celtics' Loss to Heat

Elsa/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown dropped 40 points in Saturday's loss to the Miami Heat, but he was far from satisfied with his performance.

"I did a s--t job taking care of the basketball tonight," Brown told reporters after recording seven turnovers in the 109-103 defeat.

The Celtics turned the ball over 23 times as a team, compared to just eight for the Heat, who hung on despite Jimmy Butler being limited to 20 minutes because of knee inflammation.

Jayson Tatum had one of his worst games of the postseason, making just three of his 14 shots while turning the ball over six times. Every Celtics starter had at least two turnovers.

Brown said he felt like officials missed multiple calls that led to turnovers.

"They let a lot of stuff go tonight," Brown told reporters. "Especially when I feel like I drive and I get to the basket, I feel like it's two hands on me all the time. I never get those hand-checking calls but I don't make excuses. ... I've got to do better."

Turnovers have been a bit of an issue for Boston throughout the postseason. The Golden State Warriors are the only conference finalist that turns the ball over at a higher rate than the Celtics.

Boston will have to tone down its mistakes fast if it hopes to overcome the 2-1 deficit heading into Monday's Game 4.