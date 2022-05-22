Rare Michael Jordan Court Card from Bulls' 1998 NBA Finals Game 6 Could Sell for $1M

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

An autographed Michael Jordan card from the 1998 NBA Finals could reportedly reach $1 million at an auction.

TMZ Sports reported the 1999-00 Upper Deck "Final Floor" card features a piece of the hardwood from the Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz Finals series. Bidding at Goldin Auctions has already reached $140,000.

"What makes this card unique is that it is the first 1/1 ever for autographs of Jordan, and it's the largest piece of memorabilia ever issued by any card manufacturer on a Michael Jordan pack-pulled trading card," Ken Goldin said. "The photo and the event are the pinnacles of Jordan's career."

At the time, the court was thought to be from Jordan's final NBA game. His Airness would eventually return to basketball for two seasons with the Washington Wizards in 2001.

While the unique card is not from Jordan's final game, it does include his autograph and is the only version of the card Upper Deck made.