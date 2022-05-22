Nazem Kadri Touted as Hero, 'Villain' by Fans After Avs vs. Blues Game 3 Controversy

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Saturday in Game 3 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup to take a 2-1 series lead, but not without a little controversy.

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington exited the game early in the first period after both Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri and Blues defenseman Calle Rosen crashed into him while chasing a rebounded shot.

Ville Huuso replaced Binnington for the remainder of the game.

While some fans were quick to blame Kadri for the collision, comparing him to the likes of Tom Wilson and former NHLer Sean Avery, others viewed him as the hero of Game 3 after scoring a goal in the second period and playing with a competitive edge.

Kadri has been viewed by a number of NHL fans in the past for being dirty, so it's not necessarily surprising that many laid into him during and after Saturday's game.

The 31-year-old was suspended eight games in June 2021 for an illegal check to the head on Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in their first-round playoff series. Including that suspension, he has been suspended a total of 16 playoff games and 11 regular-season games.

As for Binnington, his status moving forward is unclear. The 28-year-old played a significant role in St. Louis' 2019 Stanley Cup championship and will need him healthy to move further in the playoffs.

Binnington had also been playing well entering Saturday's game, posting a .948 save percentage and a 4-1 record in five playoff games. If he is unavailable, Huuso will likely get the start in Game 4 at Enterprise Center on Monday.