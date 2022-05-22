Report: Jimmy Butler Plans to Play for Heat in Game 4 vs. Celtics Despite Knee Injury

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler intends to play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics despite his knee injury, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Butler exited Game 3 in the third quarter with right knee inflammation and did not return. He finished with eight points, three rebounds and two assists, and Miami went on to win 109-103.

Butler has dealt with injuries throughout the 2021-22 campaign and also missed Game 5 of the team's first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks with knee inflammation in the same knee. In addition, he missed 25 regular-season games with ankle, tailbone, toe and shoulder ailments.

Any injury to Butler is cause for concern, especially because he's been the team's best player. He averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 57 regular-season games.

The 32-year-old has been even better in the playoffs, averaging 28.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.2 steals in 13 postseason games.

When Butler misses time, the Heat can be expected to rely more heavily on bench players Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent. Fortunately for Miami, it appears as though Butler will be able to give it a go in Game 4.

The Heat have a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 is set for Monday night at TD Garden.