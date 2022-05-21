Woj: Nuggets' Tim Connelly Could Become One of NBA's Top-Paid Execs with T-Wolves

Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves are planning to make Tim Connelly one of the NBA's highest-paid executives if he chooses to take over their front office.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Connelly is set to meet with Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor over the weekend as he decides whether to leave Denver for Minnesota. Minority owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore, who are in the process of taking over the franchise for Taylor, met with Connelly already to pitch him on the organization.

Connelly has been spearheading the Nuggets front office since 2013. After missing the playoffs his first five seasons, Denver has made four straight trips to the postseason as Nikola Jokic has emerged as a back-to-back MVP. Connelly nabbed Jokic in the second round of the 2014 NBA draft, along with selecting building blocks Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. in the lottery.

The Wolves have two foundational pieces in place with Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. Connelly's job, should he take it, will be to turn Minnesota into a perennial playoff team that eventually competes for championships.

The Wolves have not gotten out of the second round since 2004 and have made the playoffs just twice in the past 18 seasons. An extended run of non-futility would be a major step up for the organization.

That said, Connelly won't be leaving a comfortable job in Denver without having much larger goals in mind. It's a good sign of Lore and Rodriguez's level of investment in the franchise that they're willing to potentially splurge on a top executive to run basketball operations.