    Connor McDavid's Historic, 'Phenomenal' Effort Praised in Oilers' Game 2 Win

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 21, 2022

    Derek Leung/Getty Images

    Connor McDavid turned in another out-of-this-world performance Friday night to help the Edmonton Oilers even their second-round playoff series against the Calgary Flames at 1-1.

    After falling 9-6 in the opening act of the Battle of Alberta and falling behind 1-0 in the series, McDavid put the team on his back in a 5-3 victory in Game 2.

    The electric forward ended up with one goal and one assist for two points, putting him in elite company:

    Sportsnet Stats @SNstats

    Oilers Connor McDavid is the fastest player in the past 30 years to reach the 20-point mark in the postseason <a href="https://t.co/oF3OpLWQhG">pic.twitter.com/oF3OpLWQhG</a>

    McDavid nearly had three points, but a second-period goal by Leon Draisaitl that would have yielded him an assist was waved off when it was deemed that McDavid interfered with Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom.

    Mere seconds later, McDavid made up for the call by scoring a slick goal of his own off a feed from Duncan Keith:

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    OH MY MCDAVID 😱<br><br>This one counts to make it 3-2 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/BDskwD3fWX">pic.twitter.com/BDskwD3fWX</a>

    McDavid made Markstrom look silly on the goal, which resulted in a ton of reaction on social media.

    Observers primarily marveled at McDavid's ability, put him head and shoulders above the rest and even openly wondered if there is a more elite league than the NHL for him to dominate as well:

    Elliotte Friedman @FriedgeHNIC

    McDavid phenomenal. Single-handedly keeping EDM in the series

    Jeremy White @JeremyWGR

    I don’t understand how McDavid doesn’t score every shift

    Pierre LeBrun @PierreVLeBrun

    McDavid magic. Pure and simple.

    Derek Neumeier @Derek_N_NHL

    Connor McDavid is so far beyond any other player in the NHL<br><br>It's not like the old Gretzky and Lemieux days, or Crosby and Ovechkin <br><br>There's McDavid, and then there's literally everyone else

    Don Granatos Burner @Sabrestalkv2

    Best. Player. In. The. League. By. A. Mile.<br><br>Hart should just be handed to him every year. This oilers team might actually be dead last without McDavid. I really do think he will go down as the most dominate player ever.

    Agrippa @AgrippaFerda

    In 2016, Sidney Crosby won the Conn Smythe with 6 goals/19 points in 24 games.<br><br>Connor McDavid currently has 6 goals/20 points in 9 games.

    Dimitri Filipovic @DimFilipovic

    First two games of this series for Connor McDavid:<br><br>•Played 47:03<br>•2 goals<br>•4 primary assists<br>•17 shot attempts<br>•16 5v5 shot assists

    Лёня (Ph.D) @ethics13

    Is there a better league than NHL? Cause that's where McDavid belongs. <a href="https://t.co/yiUvGmDQtb">https://t.co/yiUvGmDQtb</a>

    The Oilers were down by scores of 2-0 and 3-1 in Game 2, and they appeared to be in dire straits after already dropping Game 1.

    McDavid's goal to cut the deficit to 3-2 seemingly energized the Oilers, as it was the first of four consecutive goals they scored, including Zach Hyman's go-ahead shorthanded goal in the third period.

    Edmonton is far from out of the woods since it is facing a stacked Flames team in the midst of goalie Mike Smith struggling in between the pipes, but McDavid gave the Oilers new life and a fighting chance to reach the Western Conference Finals.

