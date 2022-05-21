Connor McDavid's Historic, 'Phenomenal' Effort Praised in Oilers' Game 2 Win

Derek Leung/Getty Images

Connor McDavid turned in another out-of-this-world performance Friday night to help the Edmonton Oilers even their second-round playoff series against the Calgary Flames at 1-1.

After falling 9-6 in the opening act of the Battle of Alberta and falling behind 1-0 in the series, McDavid put the team on his back in a 5-3 victory in Game 2.

The electric forward ended up with one goal and one assist for two points, putting him in elite company:

McDavid nearly had three points, but a second-period goal by Leon Draisaitl that would have yielded him an assist was waved off when it was deemed that McDavid interfered with Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom.

Mere seconds later, McDavid made up for the call by scoring a slick goal of his own off a feed from Duncan Keith:

McDavid made Markstrom look silly on the goal, which resulted in a ton of reaction on social media.

Observers primarily marveled at McDavid's ability, put him head and shoulders above the rest and even openly wondered if there is a more elite league than the NHL for him to dominate as well:

The Oilers were down by scores of 2-0 and 3-1 in Game 2, and they appeared to be in dire straits after already dropping Game 1.

McDavid's goal to cut the deficit to 3-2 seemingly energized the Oilers, as it was the first of four consecutive goals they scored, including Zach Hyman's go-ahead shorthanded goal in the third period.

Edmonton is far from out of the woods since it is facing a stacked Flames team in the midst of goalie Mike Smith struggling in between the pipes, but McDavid gave the Oilers new life and a fighting chance to reach the Western Conference Finals.