Jets' Kyle Connor Named 2022 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy Winner Over Slavin, Spurgeon

Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor has won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy as the player "adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability," it was announced Monday.

Connor beat out Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin and Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon for the honor. He is the first player in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history to win the award.

Winning the Lady Byng is an impressive feat for Connor, especially considering Slavin won the award last season and Spurgeon finished runner-up.

Connor set career highs during the 2021-22 campaign with 47 goals and 46 assists for 93 points in 79 games. In addition, he was given just two minor penalties, the fewest among the NHL's top 100 scorers.

The 25-year-old also led Winnipeg forwards with 21:47 of ice time per game and finished 12th in the league with 66 takeaways.

The Jets selected Connor 17th overall overall in the 2015 draft, and he has been a staple in the team's lineup since the 2017-18 season. In 384 games, the Michigan native has tallied 178 goals and 166 assists for 344 points.

Connor is under contract with the Jets through the 2025-26 season after signing a seven-year, $50 million deal in September 2019.