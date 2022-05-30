Chris Jericho, JAS Beat Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, BCC at AEW Double or Nothing

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The Jericho Appreciation Society defeated Blackpool Combat Club in a 10-man Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday night.

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager combined for a double submission on Bryan Danielson as the match neared its conclusion. Jericho had Danielson trapped with a single-leg crab while Hager was choking Danielson out with the ring rope.

The referee called for the bell when he passed out.

That capped off a physical, bloody affair.

The basis of Sunday's bout was a feud pitting Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz against the JAS comprised of Jericho, Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker and Matt Menard.

Jericho formed the new stable after his singles feud with Kingston, which essentially caused the implosion of The Inner Circle.

While Hager stayed by Jericho's side, Santana and Ortiz aligned themselves with Kingston. That wasn't initially a fruitful move for Santana and Ortiz since the numbers advantage allowed the Jericho Appreciation Society to get the upper hand.

That all changed a couple of weeks ago when Kingston's longtime friend, Jon Moxley, confronted Jericho and Co. and made it clear that he would fight alongside Kingston.

Also, despite the fact that he and Kingston aren't necessarily close, Danielson entered the fray in support of his BCC stablemate in Moxley.

William Regal is the founder and manager of BCC, and while he is no longer a wrestler, he even got in on the violence by knocking out Jericho with a single punch.

That didn't sit well with Jericho, who eventually challenged Moxley, Danielson, Kingston, Santana and Ortiz to a 10-man tag at Double or Nothing. Specifically, Jericho called for it to be a Stadium Stampede match.

Mox accepted the challenge on behalf of his group but shot down the idea of Stadium Stampede, saying the match needed to be a brutal battle with no rules.

It ended up being precisely that, but BCC could not get their revenge as the Jericho Appreciation Society came out on top.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).