WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks, Naomi Not Attending SmackDown After Raw Walkout

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE women's tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi reportedly aren't scheduled to appear on Friday night's episode of SmackDown.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, neither Banks nor Naomi are believed to be in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for SmackDown.

One source told Johnson that Banks was on a flight to Minneapolis on Thursday night, while another said Naomi did not travel to Grand Rapids with her husband, Jimmy Uso.

Banks and Naomi had been scheduled to compete in a six-pack challenge in the main event of Raw on Monday, but the match was changed to a singles bout between Asuka and Becky Lynch after WWE said Banks and Naomi left the building in the middle of the show.

