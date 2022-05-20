Former NFL QB Michael Vick Reportedly to Play in FCF Game on May 28 at Age 41

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick has reportedly agreed to play in the Fan Controlled Football league during the final week of its regular season on May 28.

Frank Pingue of Reuters reported Friday that Vick, a four-time Pro Bowl selection who's now 41 years old, hasn't been assigned to a team ahead of next week's official announcement.

The dual-threat quarterback agreed to join FCF after seeing his friend, former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens, find success in the league, per Pingue.

