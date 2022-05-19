Crystal Palace Manager Patrick Vieira Appears to Kick Everton Fan on Video

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira appeared to kick an Everton supporter who rushed the pitch following the Toffees' 3-2 victory over the Eagles on Thursday that secured Everton's place in the Premier League next season.

"I do not have anything to say about that," Vieira told reporters after the match when asked about the situation.

