    Crystal Palace Manager Patrick Vieira Appears to Kick Everton Fan on Video

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 20, 2022

    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira appeared to kick an Everton supporter who rushed the pitch following the Toffees' 3-2 victory over the Eagles on Thursday that secured Everton's place in the Premier League next season. 

    Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL

    Dion Dublin says there must be firm action taken against pitch invaders after Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was confronted by Everton fans as he was walking off the pitch at full time. <a href="https://t.co/FFDhfSqFgv">pic.twitter.com/FFDhfSqFgv</a>

    "I do not have anything to say about that," Vieira told reporters after the match when asked about the situation. 

