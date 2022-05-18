Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner Says He's 'Safe and Doing Well' After Carjacking

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner, who was the victim of an armed carjacking Monday, made his first public comments about it in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

Marner thanked the Maple Leafs organization, Toronto Police, friends, fans and his teammates for their support after the carjacking and also said in the statement that he is "safe and doing well."

Toronto Police tweeted about a carjacking at a movie theatre on Monday at 7:57 p.m. ET, saying that a man was robbed of his Black Range Rover by three armed suspects, two of which had handguns.

Joe Warmington of the Toronto Sun later reported that Marner and one of his friends were the victims of the carjacking. A source told Warmington that "the guys approached wearing masks and said they wanted the vehicle. Mitch said, 'go ahead and take it.'"

The source added that the suspects weren't aware that Marner was the victim and only wanted the vehicle to potentially sell for profit. Marner was not physically harmed in the altercation.

Officers are working "feverishly" to solve the carjacking, Toronto Police Insp. Rich Harris told Scott Laurie of the Toronto Sun:

"The victims were a man and a woman in their 20s who were robbed at gunpoint for their vehicle. That was a Land Rover that was stolen. Thankfully, the victims were unharmed. And we're actively working to establish any links with dedicated investigators — trust me when I tell you — dedicated investigators are working on this feverishly and continue to review any and all evidence."

Harris also told Laurie that there has been a surge in Toronto-area carjackings this year, with his team responding to 60 such incidents so far in 2022 as opposed to 59 total in 2021.

Marner, 25, has spent his entire six-year career with the Maple Leafs after being selected fourth overall in the 2015 NHL draft. He has emerged as one of the most productive players on the roster, tallying 138 goals and 317 assists for 455 points in 427 games.

During the 2021-22 season, he notched 35 goals and 62 assists for 97 points in 72 games en route to helping the Maple Leafs finish with the second-best record in the Atlantic Division at 54-21-7.

Marner is under contract with the Maple Leafs through the 2024-25 season.