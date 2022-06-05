Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Wins NHL-Record 5th Selke Trophy

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has won the 2021-22 Selke Trophy as the NHL's best defensive forward, it was announced Sunday.

He beat out Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers and Elias Lindholm of the Calgary Flames for the honor.

This marks the fifth time Bergeron has won the award, which is the most in NHL history. He was previously tied with former Montreal Canadiens forward Bob Gainey at four wins apiece.

This is also the 11th straight season in which the 36-year-old has been named a finalist for the award, which he last won in 2016-17.

Bergeron finished the 2021-22 season with 25 goals and 40 assists for 65 points in 73 games. He also led the NHL with 991 face-off wins and a 61.9 face-off win percentage, per Natural Stat Trick.

In addition, the Canadian led all forwards in puck possession (65.58). He also finished the season with 78 hits, 45 blocked shots and 37 takeaways.

Bergeron has been a staple in Boston's lineup since being selected in the second round of the 2003 NHL draft. He has tallied 400 goals and 582 assists for 982 points in 1,216 games across his 18-year career.

Besides being a five-time Selke winner, he also won the King Clancy Trophy in 2012-13 and the Mark Messier Trophy 2020-21, on top of leading the Bruins to a Stanley Cup victory in 2010-11.