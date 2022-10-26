Ezekiel Elliott to Miss Cowboys Practice with Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's status for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears could be up in the air due to a knee injury.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Elliott isn't practicing on Wednesday because of a sprained knee.

Elliott was limited to 31 offensive snaps in the Cowboys' 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 7. He told reporters after the game he suffered a potential contusion on his knee late in the first half.

This is another setback for the 27-year-old, who played through a partially torn PCL during the 2021 campaign.

While Elliott appeared in all 17 games last year, fighting through the injury seemed to slow him for stretches. He averaged just 4.2 yards per carry on his way to 1,002 rushing yards and didn't have the same burst as when he led the NFL with 1,434 rushing yards in 2018 and 1,631 rushing yards in 2016.

The Ohio State product averaged 4.7 yards per carry and 5.1 yards per carry, respectively, during those two seasons.

Elliott's resume includes three Pro Bowl nods, an All-Pro selection and four seasons with more than 1,000 rushing yards. He has also proved to be durable and played 15 or more games in five of his first six seasons.

He has 475 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns on 115 touches through seven games in 2022.

If Elliott is unable to play or is limited this week, Tony Pollard will see an increased workload. The 25-year-old has been a more efficient runner than Elliott, with 5.6 yards per attempt on 67 carries.