Astros' Jake Odorizzi Carted Off After Suffering Apparent Leg Injury vs. Red Sox

The Houston Astros had far more pressing concerns than the outcome of Monday's game against the Boston Red Sox when starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi was carted off the field following a non-contact injury.

He suffered the injury while running to cover first base on Enrique Hernandez's ground out to first to end the fifth inning.

The right-hander allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out four.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network noted "Fenway Park fell sickeningly silent" when Odorizzi was carted off the field.

The 32-year-old entered Monday's game with a 3.38 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 26.2 innings.

The timing of the injury was particularly unfortunate for Odorizzi and the Astros considering he had seemingly turned the corner following a slow start. After posting a 9.00 ERA in his first three starts, he allowed a total of six hits and one earned run across 17.1 innings over his next three while leading Houston to wins in each of them.

With the help of the veteran, the team turned things around following a 7-9 start. The Astros are 16-3 since Odorizzi's fourth start, including 12-1 in their last 13 games.

Houston (23-12) is just ahead of the Los Angeles Angels (24-13) for first place in the American League West.

Odorizzi has also pitched for the Kansas City Royals, Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins. He was an All-Star in 2019 for the Twins and signed with the Astros ahead of the 2021 campaign.