NFL Rumors: Bengals FA Jessie Bates III, Falcons Agree to 4-Year, $64M Contract

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III reportedly has agreed to sign with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, ending his five-year run in Cincinnati.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bates has received a four-year contract worth $64 million and he will be paid $36 million in the first two years of the deal, including $23 million in the 2023 season. Bates is now the fourth-highest-paid safety in NFL history.

The new deal is surely satisfying to the 26-year-old following his tumultuous 2022 offseason.

The Bengals had originally placed the franchise tag on Bates last March, which paid him $12.9 million for the 2022 campaign. After failing to reach an agreement on an extension by the July 15 deadline, CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported that Bates "has no intentions of reporting to training camp, nor playing on the franchise tag." He changed course on Aug. 23, signing the franchise tender and rejoining the team.

Bates enjoyed another strong season in 2022, ranking fourth on the Bengals with 71 total tackles while adding eight passes defended, four interceptions and a forced fumble. He helped lead Cincinnati to an AFC North title and a berth in the AFC Championship Game, where they fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Bates had recorded 100 or more tackles in three of his first four seasons in Cincinnati, earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2020. In 2021, he finished with 88 total tackles, four passes defended, an interception and a fumble recovery. The 2018 second-round pick was firmly established as one of Cincinnati's most important defensive players.

Bates became expendable after the Bengals added some youth to their defensive backfield, selecting safety Daxton Hill and defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt in the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL draft, as well as safety Tycen Anderson in the fifth round. Bates saw most of the playing time last season, but it was clear his replacement was already on the roster.

Cincinnati was likely hesitant to sign Bates to a long-term deal because it will have to pay multiple stars soon. Star quarterback Joe Burrow is eligible for a long-term extension this offseason, as is wide receiver Tee Higgins. Wideout and 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja'Marr Chase will become eligible next year.

Adding Bates gives the Falcons a consistent defender in their secondary who will become one of the leaders of the team in no time.