Blackpool's Jake Daniels Announces He's Gay: 'I'm Ready to Come out and Be Myself'

Blackpool FC forward Jake Daniels announced on Monday that he is gay.

"Off the pitch I've been hiding the real me and who I really am," he said in a statement. "I've known my whole life that I'm gay, and I now feel that I'm ready to come out and be myself. It's a step into the unknown being one of the first footballers in this country to reveal my sexuality, but I've been inspired by Josh Cavallo, Matt Morton and athletes from other sports, like Tom Daley, to have the courage and determination to drive change."

