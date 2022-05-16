Wolves' Anthony Edwards Calls Suns Loss to Mavs 'A Disgrace' in Deleted IG Video

David Berding/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards called the Phoenix Suns' performance against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday a "disgrace" in a since-deleted Instagram video.

The Suns trailed by as many as 46 points before falling 123-90 in Game 7 of their Western Conference Semifinals series to the Mavs.

Dallas point guard Luka Doncic notably had as many points (27) as the entire Suns team at halftime.

Edwards recorded his video of the Suns' downfall with Phoenix trailing 75-36 midway through the third quarter and provided some thoughts as well.

"I remember when we were playing Phoenix, they were talking so much s--t, telling us...we better make the playoffs, we ain't gonna make the playoffs. We outta the playoffs, but y'all, this is a disgrace, bruh. Y'all got like 36 points in the third quarter? This is terrible."

Edwards and the Timberwolves did make the playoffs after qualifying through the play-in tournament. They fought hard in the first round against the Memphis Grizzlies but fell in six games.

Although the Suns entered the matchup off the heels of an ugly 113-86 Game 6 loss, the Game 7 hosts sported a 35-9 record (including playoffs) at Footprint Center and outscored the Mavs by an average of 19.0 points in their three home postseason games.

That track record made no difference Sunday.

Dallas shot 56.8 percent from the field and hit 19-of-39 three-pointers. The Mavs led wire-to-wire and held advantages of 27-17 after one, 57-27 at halftime and 92-50 following the third quarter before pulling the starters.

Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie (30 points) and Jalen Brunson (25) combined for just one fewer point (89) than the Suns.

Meanwhile, Phoenix shot 37.9 percent from the field. Suns shooting guard Devin Booker led all starters with 11 points, and he shot just 3-of-14. Phoenix point guard Chris Paul, who entered the matchup on a three-game scoring slump (8.3 PPG), scored just 10.

It was an ugly performance for the Suns, who sported the NBA's best regular-season record at 64-18. They're now home just like the Timberwolves as the Mavericks advance to the Western Conference Finals to face the Golden State Warriors.