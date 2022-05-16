X

    Patrick Beverley Claps Back at Jeremy Lin Saying Chris Paul 'Deserves' NBA Title

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 16, 2022

    If Chris Paul was looking for any sympathy following Sunday's disappointing 123-90 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Phoenix Suns star won't find it with Patrick Beverley.

    Former NBA point guard Jeremy Lin reflected on Paul's larger body of work and said the 37-year-old "deserves" to taste victory in the NBA Finals. Beverley disagreed:

    Patrick Beverley @patbev21

    What u mean deserve why does he deserves it more?? <a href="https://t.co/Y0t0Sxbabu">https://t.co/Y0t0Sxbabu</a>

