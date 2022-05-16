76ers' James Harden Appears to Call Out Critics in IG Story: 'Let the People Talk'

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

James Harden is tuning out the discussion centered around his performance for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2022 playoffs.

Harden wrote in an Instagram story on Sunday that he's going to "just let the people talk," seemingly referencing the ongoing discourse at which he is the center (warning: image contains profanity):

There isn't much more that needs to be said about the 10-time All-Star. He averaged 18.6 points and 8.6 assists in 12 playoff games for Philadelphia. When the team needed him to assume a leading role with Joel Embiid clearly less than 100 percent, he simply couldn't deliver.

To some extent, this might be the nadir of Harden's career so far. Having hit rock bottom, perhaps he'll look to atone in the offseason and show up a far different player when the 2022-23 season tips off.

Until that happens, though, Harden's skeptics will probably roll their eyes a bit when reading something like Sunday's comments.