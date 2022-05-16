X

    Chris Paul Ripped for Game 7 Dud, Ja Morant Calls Suns 'Shook' in Loss to Luka, Mavs

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 16, 2022

    Around this time last year, Chris Paul was rewriting his career narrative as he helped the Phoenix Suns reach the NBA Finals. Now, the future Hall of Famer might be right back at square one.

    Phoenix suffered a 123-90 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.

    To be clear, this was a collective failure from the Suns. Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant summed it up:

    Ja Morant @JaMorant

    suns look shook

    Paul was singled out for a lot of criticism because of his marginal impact on the game. He finished with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting and four assists. His first made field goal didn't come until the third quarter when the Suns were trailing by 40 points.

    Jason Patt @Bulls_Jay

    Chris Paul hit 37 and turned into Jerian Grant wild

    Michael K-B @therealmikekb

    What’s up with Chris Paul? Dude looks like he’s sleepwalking.

    Sasha Kalra @sashakalra

    chris paul really looking like malachi flynn for the past week

    jason concepcion @netw3rk

    chris paul has, like, a broken hand or something, right?

    Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

    Can’t remember a team hunting Chris Paul like this and being so successful

    Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith

    I have never been more wrong. I can’t believe how great the <a href="https://twitter.com/dallasmavs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallasmavs</a> look — and how pathetically awful the <a href="https://twitter.com/Suns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Suns</a> look. <a href="https://twitter.com/CP3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CP3</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/DevinBooker31?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DevinBooker31</a> have been no-shows. I can’t believe this

    The discussion also centered on what this could mean for Paul with regard to the bigger picture. He's perhaps the greatest player of his generation without a championship ring, though some of that is simply down to rotten luck.

    Still, the 37-year-old went to Phoenix with an eye on a title, and it looked like this finally might be his moment. Instead, he has taken a massive step backward in that pursuit.

    mac jones for mvp @theyknowSims_

    Chris Paul when he decides to ring chase in his final season <a href="https://t.co/ghoL0RPXXU">pic.twitter.com/ghoL0RPXXU</a>

    Jared Wade @Jared_Wade

    I've never seen a late-career reputation resurrection like Chris Paul has had over the past few years. I wonder how much this game undermines all that.

    John Martin @JohnMartin929

    The Mavericks are lapping the Suns in Phoenix in a Chris Paul legacy game

    kang @jaycaspiankang

    The last three years of the Chris Paul narrative were all building to this. Just a reminder to all young writers and creators: you can tell the same story over and over again and as long as it’s hilarious, nobody will care

    Patrick Beverley @patbev21

    What u mean deserve why does he deserves it more?? <a href="https://t.co/Y0t0Sxbabu">https://t.co/Y0t0Sxbabu</a>

    Absent him taking off one of his shoes and having a seat at half court, it's difficult to envision how this game could've gone worse for Paul.

    When CP3 committed to a four-year, $120 million extension, it was both an affirmation of the franchise's status as contenders and a bit of a bargain based on what he contributed in his first season in Phoenix.

    In light of recent events, getting Paul to take a partially guaranteed salary ($15.8 million) might come in handy down the road for general manager James Jones. 

