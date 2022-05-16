Jaylen Brown Praises Giannis as 'Best Player in the World' After Celtics-Bucks Series

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't come away with a victory Sunday, but he at least received high praise from one of his peers following the Milwaukee Bucks' 109-81 defeat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

"Giannis is the best player in the world," Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown told reporters. "You can see why a lot of people say that."



This is one of the rare instances in which a star bolstered his resume in a losing effort, and the compliments directed Antetokounmpo's way are anything but patronizing.

Over seven games, the two-time MVP averaged 33.9 points, 14.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists. In Game 6, he had a playoff stat line (44 points, 20 rebounds and six assists) that had only been matched by Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O'Neal.

At this point, one could certainly argue Antetokounmpo has supplanted LeBron James and Kevin Durant as the best player in the NBA right now.