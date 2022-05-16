X

    Jaylen Brown Praises Giannis as 'Best Player in the World' After Celtics-Bucks Series

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 16, 2022

    AP Photo/Morry Gash

    Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't come away with a victory Sunday, but he at least received high praise from one of his peers following the Milwaukee Bucks' 109-81 defeat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

    "Giannis is the best player in the world," Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown told reporters. "You can see why a lot of people say that."

    This is one of the rare instances in which a star bolstered his resume in a losing effort, and the compliments directed Antetokounmpo's way are anything but patronizing.

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    The fact the Bucks pushed this series as far as they did with Khris Middleton unable to play is a credit to just how incredible Giannis Antetokounmpo is. He was incandescent throughout. It just wasn’t quite enough.

    Over seven games, the two-time MVP averaged 33.9 points, 14.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists. In Game 6, he had a playoff stat line (44 points, 20 rebounds and six assists) that had only been matched by Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O'Neal.

    At this point, one could certainly argue Antetokounmpo has supplanted LeBron James and Kevin Durant as the best player in the NBA right now.

