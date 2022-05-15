X

    Giannis Says His Body and Mind Were 'Heavy' by End of Bucks' Series vs. Celtics

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 16, 2022

    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    As the Milwaukee Bucks attempted to extend their season Sunday in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the mileage was beginning to add up for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

    Following a 109-81 loss to the Boston Celtics, the two-time MVP told reporters he was starting to feel the fatigue physically and mentally:

    Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

    Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo after season-ending Game 7 loss to Celtics: "Legs heavy. Body heavy. Mind heavy. Everything was heavy."

    Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

    Giannis Antetokounmpo: "Shots that I usually make wasn't going in, but that's basketball. That's sports."

    For a player at Antetokounmpo's level, failing to advance past the conference semifinals will widely be viewed as a disappointment, especially when his team had a 3-2 series lead. But the Bucks' Game 6 loss showed how this outcome can't really be laid at the feet of the 6'11" standout.

    Antetokounmpo dropped 44 points, 20 rebounds and six assists, which weren't enough to propel his team to a win. That's largely because the rest of the Bucks shot 22-of-58 from the field and 5-of-26 on three-pointers.

    Milwaukee was always going to lean heavily on its best player, but Khris Middleton's knee injury meant the Greek Freak would have to assume an even larger role.

    According to Basketball Reference, his usage rate during last year's championship run was 31.8 percent. His usage climbed to 38.9 percent this postseason prior to Sunday's game. That was on pace to be the sixth-highest in a single playoffs since 1977-78.

    Of the top 10 players on that list, only Michael Jordan in 1992-93 went on to be a part of a title-winning team.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Having to be so reliant on one player hurts on two fronts. Not only does it make the offense too predictable, but said player inevitably begins to feel that burden. Even somebody as physically imposing as Antetokounmpo can only take so much.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.