Bills' Micah Hyde to Donate Part of Charity Softball Game Funds to Shooting Victims

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde announced Sunday that he will donate a portion of the proceeds from his charity softball game to the families of victims from Saturday's shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

Thirteen people were shot—10 of whom died—when a man opened fire at Tops Friendly Market. Payton Gendron was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

"I still can't believe it," Hyde said of the shooting, per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg. "But when there's hate in the world, you kind of erase it with love, and coming out here today and showing the community love and love to the youth, love to the community, love to the foundation. I guess that's the way to combat it."

