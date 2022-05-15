X

    Bills' Micah Hyde to Donate Part of Charity Softball Game Funds to Shooting Victims

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 16, 2022

    Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

    Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde announced Sunday that he will donate a portion of the proceeds from his charity softball game to the families of victims from Saturday's shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

    Micah Hyde @micah_hyde

    Thank you Bills Mafia and the entire Buffalo community for coming together today as we begin the long process of support and healing for our community. We are sending prayers to the families impacted, and we will be donating a portion of today’s game proceeds to the families.

    Thirteen people were shot—10 of whom died—when a man opened fire at Tops Friendly Market. Payton Gendron was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

    "I still can't believe it," Hyde said of the shooting, per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg. "But when there's hate in the world, you kind of erase it with love, and coming out here today and showing the community love and love to the youth, love to the community, love to the foundation. I guess that's the way to combat it."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.