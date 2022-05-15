X

    Giannis Runs 'Out of Gas' as Bucks' Supporting Cast Gets Called out for Poor Game 7

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 16, 2022

    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    The Milwaukee Bucks' quest to win a second straight NBA championship came to an end Sunday with a 109-81 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the second-round playoff series.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo came out firing on all cylinders with 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the first quarter. His play faded while being asked to carry almost the entire offensive load, however, and no one else stepped up to save the Bucks' season.

    Justin Russo @FlyByKnite

    Bucks are done. Giannis is out of gas and no one else showed up outside of Brook early on.

    The team's lack of depth without Khris Middleton, who was sidelined since early in Round 1 with a knee injury, was on full display in the face of a swarming Celtics defense.

    Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

    The Bucks could use Khris Middleton right about now.

    It sparked debate about whether Milwaukee did enough with the roster around Giannis to make a serious bid to repeat:

    Isaac @WorldofIsaac

    I feel bad for Giannis. This is an awful supporting cast performance

    Connor Clement @connorclementtv

    If Giannis isn’t scoring Milwaukee’s offense is 🗑

    Michael Sykes, II @MikeDSykes

    The Bucks are cooked. 3 dudes in the paint around Giannis 😂

    Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola

    Khris Middleton had so many huge games during Milwaukee’s championship run, including a 40-point performance in the NBA Finals. I’m surprised the Bucks won three games against Boston without him.

    Luka Brunson @TruthKills89

    Bucks GM gotta do a better job next year of filling out the roster around Giannis, Middleton, &amp; Jrue. Last year he got Forbes, Portis, and PJ Tucker who all had big moments in the playoffs. This year he got Grayson Allen, Wesley Matthews, George Hill, and Ibaka lol

    David Bellows @DBells95

    It would have been nice if anyone besides Giannis attempted to play the game of basketball. Bucks organization didn’t do enough to the roster this year. And let’s remember the pre injury Middleton tweets that were being sent. Not like he was playing lights out or even close.

    Steven Hyden @Steven_Hyden

    I just feel bad for Giannis at this point. Poor guy is beat. He needs about two weeks where he just takes naps and watches some Blu-Rays.

    By the second half, it appeared Antetokounmpo simply didn't have the energy necessary to put the Bucks on his shoulders as he has so often over the past two seasons:

    claire de lune @ClaireMPLS

    i can't remember the last time i've seen giannis look this rattled. years? multiple?

    Ryan Wing @RyanWingFOX11

    I’m shocked by how bad Giannis has been offensively since 1st quarter

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Giannis been missing a lot of shots he usually makes.

    Matt Infield WSAW @Matt_Infield

    Giannis might be out of gas, he’s missed a bunch of shots around the rim that are usually gimmes for him.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first player ever with 200 points, 100 rebounds and 50 assists in a single series <a href="https://t.co/nuLx85wUkH">pic.twitter.com/nuLx85wUkH</a>

    Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum enjoyed another strong outing for the Celtics with 23 points and eight assists. The C's also got a breakout performance from Grant Williams, who knocked down seven threes en route to a game-high 27 points.

    Boston advances to face the top-seeded Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. It's a rematch of the 2020 conference finals, which the Heat won in six games.

    The Celtics last reached the NBA Finals in 2010 and captured their most recent title in 2008.

    On the flip side, the Bucks' core of Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Holiday are all under contract for at least one more season, but there will be questions about what type of moves should be made to reinvigorate the roster after the second-round exit.

