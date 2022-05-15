Damian Lillard Says He'd Team with Giannis Antetokounmpo If He Could Pick Any Player

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

If the stars ever manage to align, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has his sights set on playing alongside a two-time NBA MVP.

When asked Sunday by a Twitter user which current player he would choose to play with in order to help him get into the playoffs or to the NBA Finals, Lillard responded with Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It is tough to argue with Lillard's pick since Antetokounmpo is the reigning NBA Finals MVP after leading the Bucks to a championship last season.

He has also helped the Bucks make it to the playoffs in six consecutive seasons, which is the second-longest streak in franchise history.

Lillard knows a thing or two about getting to the playoffs, as he and the Blazers made it eight years in a row before finally missing out this season with a 27-55 record.

Dame's absence was a big reason for Portland's struggles since he was limited to just 29 games with an abdominal injury that required surgery.

Even during the Blazers' eight-year playoff streak, postseason success largely eluded them, however.

Portland only reached the Western Conference Finals once during that time and was eliminated in the first round five times.

With the Blazers trading away many of their top players this season, speculation arose regarding the franchise potentially parting ways with Lillard in a trade as well.

He is under contract through at least the 2023-24 season, though, and has made it clear on numerous occasions that he doesn't want to be traded.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo is the franchise guy in Milwaukee, and he is signed through at least 2025, so he isn't going anywhere in the near future either.

A Lillard-Antetokounmpo duo seems more like a pipe dream than anything at this point, but it is fun to think about two of the NBA's best scorers wearing the same uniform.