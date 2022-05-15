Ja Morant on If He Wants to Be with Grizzlies amid Possible New Contract: 'Hell Yeah'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Ja Morant isn't leaving Memphis anytime soon.

The Grizzlies guard was excited about the prospect of potentially signing a contract extension when asked Sunday at his season-ending press conference.

"Memphis is my home. When that conversation comes up, I feel like it'll be in the media for everybody to see," Morant told reporters. "If your answer is, 'Do I wanna be in Memphis?' Hell yeah."

Morant will be eligible for a five-year, $217 million supermax contract this offseason, assuming he makes an All-NBA team (a virtual guarantee). The league's MIP averaged 27.4 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds while leading the Grizzlies to a franchise-record 56 wins.

A bone bruise in Morant's knee ended his postseason early, forcing him to miss the final three games of Memphis' second-round series against the Golden State Warriors. He averaged 38.3 points, 8.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds over the first three games of the series.

Offering Morant the full supermax is a no-brainer for the Grizzlies. He's already on the shortlist of the greatest players in franchise history and plays with a superstar flair that's going to make him a marketing goldmine.

As long as Morant wants to stay in Memphis, the Grizzlies will and should spend whatever money possible to keep him around.

Don't expect this to be a complicated negotiation.