Bay to Breakers 2022 Results: Men and Women's Top Finishers and Best Photos

The Bay to Breakers race returned to the streets of San Francisco on Sunday for the first time since 2019 and saw Reid Buchanan and Julia Vasquez win the men's and women's races, respectively.

According to the race's official website, Buchanan posted a time of 36 minutes and 10 seconds, while Vasquez finished in 42 minutes and five seconds.

The top five men's finishers were as follows:

1. Reid Buchanan: 36:10

2. Amanuel Tikue: 36:58

3. Weston Strum: 37:44

4. Taylor Gilland: 38:35

5. Samuel Bennett: 39:09

Meanwhile, the top five women's finishers were:

1. Julia Vasquez: 42:05

2. Maya Weigel: 42:14

3. Dana Giordano: 42:28

4. Clara Peterson: 42:52

5. Anna Tait: 43:34

Buchanan is a native of San Diego, while Vasquez is from San Francisco, marking the first time an American man and woman won the race in the same year since 1981.

Buchanan is the first American male winner since Olympian Ed Eyestone in 1986, while Vasquez is the first American female winner since 1992 Olympic 10,000-meter bronze medalist Lynn Jennings in 1993.

The 29-year-old Buchanan ran collegiately at the University of Kansas before winning a silver medal in the 10,000 meters at the 2019 Pan American Games.

He also finished ninth in the 10,000 meters at the 2021 United States Olympic trials.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 races were run virtually, but the runners were back in all their glory Sunday.

Per KTVU Fox 2 in San Francisco, more than 10,000 runners were registered for the race, many of whom competed in colorful and over-the-top costumes.

The race began at Embarcadero near San Francisco Bay and progressed through the streets before concluding at the Great Highway near the Pacific Ocean.

As seen in the following photos and videos, there was no shortage of participants happy to see Bay to Breakers back to its usual format:

Although there is a serious competition element to the race, most were there to have fun and express themselves through their costumes.

Some of the more unique get-ups included Batman, a snowman, Oompa Loompas, a dinosaur, Elvis, Marilyn Monroe and even Pennywise the clown from It:

Bay to Breakers is a true San Francisco institution with the first race taking place in 1912 and being held almost annually since then.