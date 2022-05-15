WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns, Randy Orton and Superstars Approved for Backstage Haircuts

AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

WWE's micromanagement compared to other pro wrestling companies is a much-discussed topic among fans, and they were provided with another talking point this week.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Bhupen Dange of Ringside News), WWE has a list of Superstars who are permitted to get haircuts from an in-house barber backstage at WWE events.

The list published by Fightful indicates that the following Superstars are allowed to get backstage haircuts: AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Dolph Ziggler, Edge, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, The Miz, Randy Orton, Riddle, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Happy Corbin, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss, Paul Heyman, Ricochet, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Sheamus and Xavier Woods.

That list covers almost all of the major male talent on the main roster with notable exceptions being The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, Ezekiel, Theory, Veer Mahaan, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, Ridge Holland and Gunther.

There are also no female Superstars on the list, although it is unclear if they have a separate list not made available to Fightful.

On this past week's episode of Raw, Edge was sporting a new haircut, as his trademark locks were significantly shorter and slicked back. The WWE Hall of Famer is on the company's reported in-house haircut list.

While the list may seem strange, WWE has good reason to keep close tabs on the way its Superstars' looks at any given time.

Since WWE is constantly releasing action figures, video games, shirts and other merchandise bearing the likenesses of its Superstars, there has to be some level of communication between all parties.

As a result, performers generally have to keep WWE informed of any changes they intend to make, including their hairstyle.

