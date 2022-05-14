Bruins Ripped for 'Embarrassing' Effort in Game 7 Playoff Loss vs. Hurricanes

Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

The Boston Bruins are done after losing 3-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

The Bruins posted a mostly sloppy and lackluster effort Saturday at PNC Arena. The B's committed 18 giveaways to Carolina's 11 and amassed four separate first-period penalties.

Boston had no answer for Max Domi, who scored a pair of second-period goals and assisted on Teuvo Teravainen's first-period score.

Carolina also held a 3-1 lead for nearly half the game, and the B's failed to record a shot on goal in the second period's final nine minutes.

Boston scored with 22 seconds left in the third and threatened right afterward, but the 'Canes emerged victorious.

Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak scored Boston's goals.

Carolina will now advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinal to play the winner of the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers first-round matchup.