    Bruins Ripped for 'Embarrassing' Effort in Game 7 Playoff Loss vs. Hurricanes

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 15, 2022

    Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

    The Boston Bruins are done after losing 3-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

    The Bruins posted a mostly sloppy and lackluster effort Saturday at PNC Arena. The B's committed 18 giveaways to Carolina's 11 and amassed four separate first-period penalties.

    Boston had no answer for Max Domi, who scored a pair of second-period goals and assisted on Teuvo Teravainen's first-period score.

    Carolina also held a 3-1 lead for nearly half the game, and the B's failed to record a shot on goal in the second period's final nine minutes.

    Boston scored with 22 seconds left in the third and threatened right afterward, but the 'Canes emerged victorious.

    Numerous analysts noted the lethargic play during and after the game:

    Pete Blackburn @PeteBlackburn

    This third line absolutely shitting the bed in excruciating fashion

    Dimitri Filipovic @DimFilipovic

    The Bruins tried to enter the zone vs. Jaccob Slavin 13 times at 5v5 in Game 7..<br><br>2 carries allowed<br>7 dump-ins forced<br>4 of them broken up

    Alex Barth @RealAlexBarth

    Pretty much the same things that have hurt the Bruins in the playoffs in the past came up this year. Stars were held in check. Depth players played poorly. No production from the power play.

    Tony Massarotti @TonyMassarotti

    Does anyone keep a stat on failed clearing attempts? The Bruins have to suck at it.

    Adam Kaufman @AdamMKaufman

    Where was that desperation earlier? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bruins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bruins</a>

    Dan Kelley @DanKelley66

    I have absolutely no idea why the Boston Bruins did not play the entire final period (at least) the way they played the final minute. If they did, it may have been a better outcome. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLBruins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLBruins</a>

    Colby of Fightful & Wrestling Inc. @ColbsMMA

    Bruins have been nothing short of embarrassing, today.<br><br>Celtics better come out with a statement, tomorrow.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLBruins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLBruins</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BleedGreen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BleedGreen</a>

    Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak scored Boston's goals.

    Carolina will now advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinal to play the winner of the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers first-round matchup.

