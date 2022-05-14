Liverpool Defeats Chelsea on Penalties in FA Cup Final After Mo Salah's Injury

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool has won the FA Cup after defeating Chelsea in penalties on Saturday from London's Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool and Chelsea were scoreless after 120 minutes before the Reds won 6-5 in a shootout. Konstantinos Tsimikas converted Liverpool's final penalty.

Liverpool now has a domestic double after previously beating Chelsea in the League Cup last February.

The Reds won despite Mo Salah being forced off in the 33rd minute because of injury.

Jack Lusby of This Is Anfield provided more information on the injury, which didn't prevent Salah from walking off on his own power.

"A fortnight before the Champions League final, the Egyptian pulled up with what appeared to be a groin issue, and though he pushed to stay on the pitch, Liverpool physios called for a substitution," Lusby wrote.

After the match, Carrie Brown of beIN SPORTS caught up with Salah, who is not concerned about how the injury will affect his status for the Champions League Final against Real Madrid on May 28:

As for the match, Liverpool controlled 53 percent of the possession and took 17 shots (two on goal) compared to Chelsea's 10 shots (also two on goal). Each team had five corner kicks.

This match may have finished scoreless, but it wasn't without drama.

Early on, Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold found Luis Diaz for a great chance, but Chelsea goaltender Edouard Mendy was up for the task.

James Milner found Andy Robertson at the back post in the 84th minute, but the left back hit the goalpost.

During the shootout, Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta hit the goalpost early on, later giving Sadio Mane the chance to be the hero. But Mendy came up with another big save.

After the two teams traded goals, Liverpool goaltender Alisson made a big save on Mason Mount, setting up the cup-winner and keeping the Reds' quadruple chances alive.