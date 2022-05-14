Patrick Beverley: James Harden Should Get Whatever He Wants on Next 76ers Contract

David Berding/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley believes that the Philadelphia 76ers should sign James Harden, who has a 2022-23 player option, to a long-term extension.

He made his remarks on NBA Today on Friday.

Harden, a 10-time All-Star and three-time scoring champion who was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to Philadelphia on Feb. 10, averaged 22.0 points and 10.3 assists per game this season.

"As far as moneywise, you give the boy whatever he's asking for," Beverley said. "Unfortunately, it might sound kind of crazy but there's no one in the league that can kind of do what he can do, still at this time right now."

The Harden trade did not lead to instant success this season. Harden struggled down the stretch with his shot and was hit or miss in the playoffs, notably scoring just 25 total points in his final two games. The 76ers offense also notably struggled while NBA MVP runner-up Joel Embiid was out or playing hurt.

It was a disappointing ending for the 76ers, who lost to the Miami Heat 4-2 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The question now is whether the 76ers give him a long-term extension that could be worth as much as $274.7 million over five years, per Danny Leroux of The Athletic. Harden would be 37 years old at the end of the deal.

That might be a tough investment to make given how Harden played and how this season ended.

For now, it appears he is intent on sticking around: ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported earlier in May that the guard was intending to pick up his 2022-23 option. Windhorst also reported that "nobody in the NBA" sees Philadelphia offering Harden a long-term extension this offseason.

The task at hand is building around Harden and Embiid in 2022-23 as the 76ers look to run it back for at least one more year with a potentially murky future ahead.