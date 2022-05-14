NBA Rumors: 76ers 'Committed' to Doc Rivers as HC Despite Playoff Exit vs. Heat

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly have no plans to replace Doc Rivers as their head coach, per Chris B. Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

"The Philadelphia 76ers do not plan to meet with Doc Rivers to discuss his future and maintains the franchise is committed to the head coach and will work with him to improve the roster," Haynes reported Saturday.

Rivers has led the 76ers for two seasons, amassing a 100-54 regular-season record along the way. Philadelphia has fallen in the Eastern Conference semifinals in each of Rivers' two campaigns, including a 4-2 series loss to the Miami Heat this year.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.