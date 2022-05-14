Kendrick Perkins Responds After Warriors' Draymond Green Calls Him an 'Ogre'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The war of words between Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and former NBA center Kendrick Perkins continued after the Dubs knocked the Memphis Grizzlies out of the playoffs with a Game 6 win on Friday night.

Green addressed some of the media criticism sent his way throughout the second-round series and mentioned Perkins by name, calling him an "ogre:"

Perkins, who now works as an ESPN NBA analyst, fired back on Twitter:

Green provided his typical across-the-board contributions as the Warriors powered past the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies in Game 6. He tallied 14 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists and a steal in 39 minutes.

While his shooting involvement has dipped in recent years—his 5.6 field goal attempts per game in 2021-22 marked his lowest figure since 2013-14—he's still one of the NBA's most important players given his work as a defender, rebounder and distributor.

Golden State moves on to face either the Phoenix Suns or Dallas Mavericks, who play a Game 7 on Sunday, in the Western Conference Finals. Television coverage for that series will be on TNT, so there probably won't be any direct interactions between Green and Perkins.

That could change if the Warriors reach the NBA Finals, however, as the championship series is broadcast by ABC and ESPN.

An in-person interview featuring Perkins and Green would provide great entertainment and possibly some fireworks.