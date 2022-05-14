Dillon Brooks Says 'Young' Grizzlies Are Coming for Warriors: 'They're Getting Old'

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Dillon Brooks believes the Memphis Grizzlies' time as the team to beat in the NBA's Western Conference is coming.

After getting eliminated in the second round of the playoffs after a 110-96 loss in Game 6 to the Golden State Warriors on Friday, the Grizzlies wing said the following, per ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz: "We're young, and they're getting old. They know that we are going to come every single year."

Memphis took a huge leap forward this season as the No. 2 seed in the West with a 56-26 record, but it was the experienced and battle-tested Warriors who advanced to the Western Conference Finals.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.