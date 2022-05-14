Klay Thompson Inspires Michael Jordan Meme as 'Game 6 Klay' Lifts Warriors to WCF

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Klay Thompson earned Michael Jordan comparisons after scoring 30 points to help the Golden State Warriors eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies from the 2022 NBA playoffs on Friday night.

Thompson knocked down 11 of his 22 shots, including eight of his 14 three-point attempts, to go along with eight rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 42 minutes as the Warriors rolled to a 110-96 victory in Game 6.

Thompson posted four images on his Instagram story in reference to a Jay-Z verse after the win:

The five-time All-Star is no stranger to standout performances in the sixth game of a postseason series, as showcased by ESPN Stats & Info:

This time it helped Golden State punch its ticket to the Western Conference Finals, where it'll battle either the Phoenix Suns or Dallas Mavericks, who face off in a Game 7 on Sunday.

Thompson, who missed the past two seasons because of ACL and Achilles injuries, said Friday's outing was more special given everything he's gone through to reach this point.

"It felt better," the 32-year-old Los Angeles native told reporters. "Especially the perspective I've gained from the injuries I've had, to be able to compete at the highest level and be one of the final four teams, it's a feeling that's hard to describe."

The Washington State product also earned high praise from his teammates, including longtime running mates Draymond Green and Stephen Curry.

"I tell y'all all the time, [Thompson is] one of the toughest guys and most competitive guys I've ever played with—no, probably the toughest and most competitive player I've ever played with," Green said. "And it showed up tonight. You knew right away he was coming out fire."

Curry added: "From the first shot he hit, it was like this—it's what he's been looking forward to since he got hurt back in the 2019 Finals. It's a different joy. It's a different energy. When you see him getting off, especially in front of our home crowd, it's just fun to watch."

Here's a look at some more reaction to Thompson's performance:

The Warriors' last two seasons were derailed by injuries, but they are now back in the thick of the championship hunt and have looked downright unstoppable on offense at times in the early stages of the playoffs.

Having "Game 6 Klay" in their back pocket is just an added bonus as their pursuit of a fourth NBA championship since 2015 continues in the coming weeks.