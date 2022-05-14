X

    Klay Thompson Inspires Michael Jordan Meme as 'Game 6 Klay' Lifts Warriors to WCF

    Klay Thompson earned Michael Jordan comparisons after scoring 30 points to help the Golden State Warriors eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies from the 2022 NBA playoffs on Friday night.

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Klay Thompson when it's Game 6 <a href="https://t.co/GHkMLffByu">pic.twitter.com/GHkMLffByu</a>

    Thompson knocked down 11 of his 22 shots, including eight of his 14 three-point attempts, to go along with eight rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 42 minutes as the Warriors rolled to a 110-96 victory in Game 6.

    Thompson posted four images on his Instagram story in reference to a Jay-Z verse after the win:

    ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp

    Jackson.<br>Tyson.<br>Jordan.<br>Game 6.<br><br>Klay Thompson on IG after the Warriors win 💯🔥 <a href="https://t.co/PU8iQjU9nT">pic.twitter.com/PU8iQjU9nT</a>

    The five-time All-Star is no stranger to standout performances in the sixth game of a postseason series, as showcased by ESPN Stats & Info:

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    There is something different about Klay Thompson in Game 6.<br><br>Since 2016, Thompson has played in 6 Game 6s, averaging almost 28 points and hitting 54% of his 3-pointers.<br><br>Thompson and the Warriors look to close out the Grizzlies at 10 ET on ESPN. <a href="https://t.co/AUJVFVQIIW">pic.twitter.com/AUJVFVQIIW</a>

    This time it helped Golden State punch its ticket to the Western Conference Finals, where it'll battle either the Phoenix Suns or Dallas Mavericks, who face off in a Game 7 on Sunday.

    Thompson, who missed the past two seasons because of ACL and Achilles injuries, said Friday's outing was more special given everything he's gone through to reach this point.

    "It felt better," the 32-year-old Los Angeles native told reporters. "Especially the perspective I've gained from the injuries I've had, to be able to compete at the highest level and be one of the final four teams, it's a feeling that's hard to describe."

    NBA @NBA

    GAME.<br>SIX.<br>KLAY. <a href="https://t.co/wvYr6gkQNH">pic.twitter.com/wvYr6gkQNH</a>

    The Washington State product also earned high praise from his teammates, including longtime running mates Draymond Green and Stephen Curry.

    "I tell y'all all the time, [Thompson is] one of the toughest guys and most competitive guys I've ever played with—no, probably the toughest and most competitive player I've ever played with," Green said. "And it showed up tonight. You knew right away he was coming out fire."

    Curry added: "From the first shot he hit, it was like this—it's what he's been looking forward to since he got hurt back in the 2019 Finals. It's a different joy. It's a different energy. When you see him getting off, especially in front of our home crowd, it's just fun to watch."

    Here's a look at some more reaction to Thompson's performance:

    95.7 The Game @957thegame

    Kevon Looney on Klay Thompson: “It’s great. He lives up to his reputation. Whenever we need him in big games, he always shows up… We were all excited to see Game 6 Klay show up and he did.”

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    The Man. The Myth. The Legend … GAME 6 KLAY <a href="https://t.co/T9gliPVLG8">pic.twitter.com/T9gliPVLG8</a>

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    klay thompson hitting big shots in the playoffs is like a jumping into a giant swimming pool full of the softest teddy bears except but for your heart

    Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA

    This is the Klay Thompson that’s punished teams for selling out on Steph Curry.

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Klay pulling up for Game 6 <a href="https://t.co/RhWbNUWCXo">pic.twitter.com/RhWbNUWCXo</a>

    Alfonzo McKinnie @_Alvo_

    Y’all know Game 6 Klay different

    Jamal Murray @BeMore27

    GIVE IT TO KLAY ‼️💦

    The Warriors' last two seasons were derailed by injuries, but they are now back in the thick of the championship hunt and have looked downright unstoppable on offense at times in the early stages of the playoffs.

    Having "Game 6 Klay" in their back pocket is just an added bonus as their pursuit of a fourth NBA championship since 2015 continues in the coming weeks.

