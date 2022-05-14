Jayson Tatum, Giannis Have 'All-Time Playoff Duel' as Celtics Defeat Bucks in Game 6

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

An epic battle between Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo ended with the Boston Celtics defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 108-95 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday.

Tatum scored 46 points on 17-of-32 shooting (7-of-15 from three-point range) alongside nine rebounds and four assists in the winning effort. The Celtics star scored 16 points in the final nine minutes as Boston pulled away late for the win.

Antetokounmpo did all he could for Milwaukee en route to a dominant 44-point, 20-rebound, six-assist evening.

Naturally, people were in awe watching Tatum and Antetokounmpo trade baskets all night in a phenomenal matchup that won't soon be forgotten.

A Pat Connaughton layup cut Boston's lead to 92-87 with six minutes remaining, but Tatum responded with a three-pointer to put the C's back up eight. At that point, Tatum had scored 11 straight for Boston.

That bucket also kickstarted an 11-2 run capped by a Tatum three-point play to give Boston a 103-89 edge.

Tatum and the C's got the edge over Giannis and the Bucks, but an encore is in store Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET when Boston hosts Milwaukee for the series-deciding Game 7. The winner will face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.