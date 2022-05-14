X

    Jayson Tatum, Giannis Have 'All-Time Playoff Duel' as Celtics Defeat Bucks in Game 6

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 14, 2022

    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    An epic battle between Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo ended with the Boston Celtics defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 108-95 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday.

    Tatum scored 46 points on 17-of-32 shooting (7-of-15 from three-point range) alongside nine rebounds and four assists in the winning effort. The Celtics star scored 16 points in the final nine minutes as Boston pulled away late for the win.

    Antetokounmpo did all he could for Milwaukee en route to a dominant 44-point, 20-rebound, six-assist evening.

    Naturally, people were in awe watching Tatum and Antetokounmpo trade baskets all night in a phenomenal matchup that won't soon be forgotten.

    HTB ♨️ @HenryTheBlasian

    Giannis and Tatum having an ALL-TIME Playoff duel rn. This is LEGENDARY.

    Stephen Watson @WISN_Watson

    Jayson Tatum is unconscious right now.

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    My God what a performance from Giannis and Tatum

    Ros Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

    Jayson Tatum &amp; Giannis are delivering the performances we could only hope for! <br>Playoff basketball baby!<br>Tatum keeps hushing this hungry Milwaukee crowd! 🏀🔥🏀🔥

    Jay King @ByJayKing

    Tatum coming up with all the answers so far. He might need a bunch more though. Giannis with 42-17-5. Tatum with 38-8-4. Just powerhouse outings from each of them.

    Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

    In a season full of leaps, Jayson Tatum throwing haymakers with Giannis in an elimination game on the road feels like a moment.<br><br>Tatum at 41 points and he’s going to end up north of 44 minutes.

    Deion Branch #83 #84 @deionbranch84

    Tatum vs Giannis from this point moving forward

    Dave McMenamin @mcten

    Get to a TV for Celtics-Bucks on ESPN. This is basketball nirvana. What a great back-and-forth between Tatum and Giannis down the stretch.

    Rohan Nadkarni @RohanNadkarni

    yes please give me another game of Tatum &amp; Giannis going bucket for bucket in the fourth

    Jeremy Lin @JLin7

    This Tatum v. Giannis battle is epiccc <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MILvsBOS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MILvsBOS</a>

    Andrew Callahan @_AndrewCallahan

    Jayson Tatum: 41 points.<br><br>Giannis: 42 points.<br><br>America: popcorn.

    Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

    Tatum vs. Giannis is great basketball.

    A Pat Connaughton layup cut Boston's lead to 92-87 with six minutes remaining, but Tatum responded with a three-pointer to put the C's back up eight. At that point, Tatum had scored 11 straight for Boston.

    Boston Celtics @celtics

    👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽 <a href="https://t.co/rH5eqsJFA2">pic.twitter.com/rH5eqsJFA2</a>

    That bucket also kickstarted an 11-2 run capped by a Tatum three-point play to give Boston a 103-89 edge.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Boston Celtics @celtics

    HE CANNOT BE STOPPED <a href="https://t.co/fDdK8JyI41">pic.twitter.com/fDdK8JyI41</a>

    Tatum and the C's got the edge over Giannis and the Bucks, but an encore is in store Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET when Boston hosts Milwaukee for the series-deciding Game 7. The winner will face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.