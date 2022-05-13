Doc Rivers Will Return as 76ers' Head Coach Despite Playoff Loss, Daryl Morey Says

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Doc Rivers had good reason to sound like he wasn't concerned about his job status after the Philadelphia 76ers' season-ending loss to the Miami Heat on Thursday.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey gave a definitive "yes" to reporters when asked if he could guarantee Rivers would return as the team's head coach next season.

