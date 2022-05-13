X

    Doc Rivers Will Return as 76ers' Head Coach Despite Playoff Loss, Daryl Morey Says

    Adam WellsMay 13, 2022

    Doc Rivers had good reason to sound like he wasn't concerned about his job status after the Philadelphia 76ers' season-ending loss to the Miami Heat on Thursday. 

    Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey gave a definitive "yes" to reporters when asked if he could guarantee Rivers would return as the team's head coach next season.

    Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

    Daryl Morey was asked whether he can guarantee that Doc Rivers will be back next season: "Yes."

