Nets Rumors: Kyrie Irving 'Wanted a Situation ... Like He Thinks LeBron Has'

Before signing with the Brooklyn Nets, guard Kyrie Irving reportedly asked for assurances that he would have a say in roster decisions.

According to Heavy.com's Steve Bulpett, Irving wanted to have the influence that he perceived LeBron James has had throughout his career:

"When Kyrie signed as a free agent, he basically said, 'I'll come and I'll bring Kevin Durant.' And in return, the Nets agreed that he could have a say in the roster decisions.

"It's not uncommon at all for general managers to talk to their top players about possible trades and free agents. That's just smart. You're paying your guy big money, and you want him to be on board. Plus, your guy might have another view of a situation or a player that you haven't considered. But with Kyrie, they talked this out beforehand. He wanted a situation like LeBron has—or like he thinks LeBron has."

Irving was apparently alluding to that agreement when he mentioned "managing this franchise together" with Durant, Nets governor Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks after Brooklyn was swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics last month.

