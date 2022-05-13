NBA Rumors: Mike D'Antoni Is Hornets' Leading HC Candidate Because of LaMelo Ball

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

Two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike D'Antoni is reportedly the "leader" to fill the Charlotte Hornets' head coaching vacancy.

Heavy's Steve Bulpett reported Friday the Hornets' front office is intrigued by what D'Antoni's fast-paced offensive style could do for point guard LaMelo Ball.

"I don't think it's a done deal or anything, but I know they like the idea of what he can do with LaMelo and their running game," a source told Bulpett. "If D'Antoni can get those guys on his wavelength, that's going to be an even more fun team to watch."

