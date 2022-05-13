X

    Ben Simmons 'Likes' Skip Bayless Tweet Bashing James Harden, Praising Nets Star

    Adam WellsMay 13, 2022

    Mike Stobe/Getty Images

    Ben Simmons has been fairly quiet about his departure from the Philadelphia 76ers, but the three-time All-Star is letting his social media do some of his talking. 

    Following the Sixers' season-ending playoff loss to the Miami Heat on Thursday, Simmons liked a tweet from FS1's Skip Bayless that praised the Brooklyn Nets guard and was critical of the performance of James Harden, who the Sixers acquired in exchange for Simmons:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    👀 <a href="https://t.co/xasyt5DAzj">pic.twitter.com/xasyt5DAzj</a>

