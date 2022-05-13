Luka Doncic Draws Praise from Trae Young, Fans for 'Cooking' Suns in Mavs' Game 6 Win

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks kept their season alive with a 113-86 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Thursday, and it was largely thanks to the bully-ball played by star point guard Luka Doncic.

The 23-year-old dissected the Suns defense to finish with 33 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and four steals. With Doncic leading the charge, the Mavericks shot a scorching 41 percent from three-point range.

Doncic wasn't only praised for his production on Thursday, but also his attitude when facing potential elimination.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, who is forever tied to Doncic after they were traded for each other in the 2018 NBA draft, couldn't help but to be among the many people who admired the energy Doncic played with to help his team live to fight another day.

Facing the top-seeded Suns, the Mavericks weren't expected to put up this much of a fight. Game 7 will be in Phoenix, and Dallas has struggled away from home in this series. But the team has an ace in its pocket in Doncic.

The last time Doncic was faced with a Game 7, he poured in 46 points and 14 assists. It can be expected that he will be locked in once again in another win-or-go-home scenario.

Dallas has the chance to pull off the biggest upset of this year's playoffs. Doncic will have to be at his absolute best if the Mavericks hope to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the team's 2011 championship run.