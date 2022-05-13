X

    James Harden Says He's Returning to 76ers After Playoff Loss: 'I'll Be Here'

    Doric SamMay 13, 2022

    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden had a disappointing showing throughout the postseason, but he doesn't plan on going anywhere.

    Harden, who has a $47.4 million player option remaining on his deal, told reporters "I'll be here" when asked if he intends to remain with Philadelphia and added, "We’re trying to win a championship."

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "I'll be here"<br><br>James Harden says he'll be in Philly next season <a href="https://t.co/LKwzG2tIXC">pic.twitter.com/LKwzG2tIXC</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis. 

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R apphomepage and social feeds—including TwitterInstagramFacebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.