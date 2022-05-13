James Harden Says He's Returning to 76ers After Playoff Loss: 'I'll Be Here'

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden had a disappointing showing throughout the postseason, but he doesn't plan on going anywhere.

Harden, who has a $47.4 million player option remaining on his deal, told reporters "I'll be here" when asked if he intends to remain with Philadelphia and added, "We’re trying to win a championship."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.