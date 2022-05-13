Doc Rivers on Future as 76ers Head Coach: 'I Don't Worry About My Job'

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

After the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs by losing Game 6 to the Miami Heat on Thursday night, head coach Doc Rivers was asked if he was concerned about his future in Philadelphia.

Rivers expressed confidence in the job he did this year in getting the team to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

"I don't worry about my job. I think I do a terrific job, and if you don't, then you should write it, because I worked my butt off to get this team here," Rivers told reporters. "When I first got here, no one picked us to be anywhere, and again this year the same thing. So if that's how anyone feels, write it and I'm gonna feel secure about it."

The Sixers fell behind by as many as 20 points on their way to a 99-90 loss on their home floor. Philadelphia committed 13 turnovers and allowed Miami to grab 13 offensive rebounds. It was a disappointing performance in a closeout game.

Thursday's game was not an anomaly for the Sixers. Throughout this postseason, the team's effort level has been wildly inconsistent. Philadelphia's lack of focus has led many to speculate about Rivers' job security.

"I believe if Doc Rivers doesn’t win this series he will be fired," ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said last month during Philadelphia's first-round series against the Toronto Raptors. "And I don’t think he deserves it; it would tick me off about it to be quite honest with you. But I have been in Philadelphia and I’ve covered the NBA long enough to know when there’s smoke there’s fire."

In two seasons as Sixers head coach, Rivers has a combined record of 100-54. Philadelphia was also eliminated in the conference semifinals last year.

Rivers is regarded as one of the top coaches in the NBA, but he's struggled to find postseason success since leading the Boston Celtics to an NBA title in 2008. Since then, he's reached the conference finals or further only twice.

If Philadelphia chooses to part ways with Rivers, he will undoubtedly generate a lot of interest from other teams with head coach openings, such as the Los Angeles Lakers.