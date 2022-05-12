Lakers Rumors: Bucks Asst. Coach Charles Lee to Interview for Vacant HC Position

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have requested permission to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee for their vacant head coaching position, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Lee, 37, has been an NBA assistant since 2014. He worked under Mike Budenholzer with the Atlanta Hawks from 2014 to 2018 before following the head coach to Milwaukee.

The Lakers are in the market for a head coach after parting ways with Frank Vogel after three seasons.

Lee starred at Bucknell from 2002 to 2006, helping lead the Bison to a pair of Patriot League titles.

Bucknell also excelled in the NCAA tournament with Lee aboard. The No. 14 seed Bison shocked No. 3 Kansas in the first round of the 2005 tournament 64-63, with Lee dropping 15 points.

The following year's team went undefeated in PL play and finished 27-5 overall. The No. 9 seed Bison beat No. 8 seed Arkansas 59-55 in the first round of the NCAA tournament behind Lee's game-high 24 points.

He ended his collegiate career with 2006 Patriot League Player of the Year honors. Lee was also First Team All-Patriot League twice.

He played professional basketball overseas from 2006 to 2010. Two years after his career ended, he landed back at Bucknell as an assistant. They won the Patriot League in his first season. Lee was at Bucknell from 2012 to 2014 before jumping to the NBA.

He was a finalist for the New Orleans Pelicans' job before it went to Willie Green last year, per veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein.

The Washington Wizards considered him a finalist before giving the job to Wes Unseld Jr., per Shams Charania and Fred Katz of The Athletic.

The Charlotte Hornets have also requested permission to speak with Lee for their open head coaching vacancy, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Now the Lakers are in on Lee, a rising coaching star who should be running his own team soon enough.