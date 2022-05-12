Rangers' Jacob Trouba Won't Face Hearing for Hit That Caused Sidney Crosby Injury

Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba will not face an NHL hearing for the hit that injured Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby on Wednesday night, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun.

Trouba caught Crosby with a hit to the head area during the second period of Game 5 of the first-round playoff series between the Rangers and Penguins, and Crosby did not return.

Pittsburgh was leading the game 2-0 at the time of the hit, but after Crosby left the game, the momentum shifted significantly into the Rangers' favor and they went on to win 5-3.

By virtue of the victory, New York avoided elimination and cut the series deficit to 3-2.

Trouba was not penalized for the hit, and since there will be no hearing, he isn't in line to be suspended or fined either.

